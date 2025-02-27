Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / What beneficiaries of PM-KISAN can do if they haven't got 19th installment?

What beneficiaries of PM-KISAN can do if they haven't got 19th installment?

Farmers who have not completed e-KYC, lack land verification, or have not linked their Aadhaar with their bank accounts may encounter challenges in receiving the latest installment of the scheme

PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment

Photo: PTI

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bhagalpur, Bihar, earlier this week to release the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.
 
What is PM-KISAN
  The scheme was launched in February 2019 to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. An amount of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments to Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
 

Also Read

PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment

PM Kisan: 19th installment today - Check eligibility, eKYC process and more

Kharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing

Punjab: Farmers to hold 'chakka jam' in 4 locations over paddy procurement

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to release 18th instalment of Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN

KIIT suicide row

KIIT suicide: More university officials records statements before committee

Car accident, Bihar Car accident

India's accident rates should inspire spending more on training and safety

Farmers who have not completed e-KYC or have not linked their Aadhaar with their bank accounts may encounter challenges in receiving the 19th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi. Meeting these requirements is essential to ensure a seamless disbursement process, which is vital for farmers.
 
 
Farmers must complete paperwork, including the e-know your customer (KYC) process to get 19th instalment.
 
To complete the eKYC process for PM-KISAN, follow these steps:
 
Go to the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in
 
Click on the 'eKYC' option under the "farmer corner" section.
 
Fill in your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the required field.
 
Click on the 'search' button.
 
Enter the OTP that is sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
 
Click on the 'submit button to complete the eKYC process.
 
You can also complete the eKYC process at a nearby Common Service Centre (CSC) by providing your Aadhaar number and undergoing biometric authentication.
 
How to check PM-KISAN instalment status:
 
Visit the PM-KISAN website.
 
On the homepage, locate the 'farmers corner' section.
 
Click on the 'beneficiary status' option.
 
Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.
 
Click on the 'get data' button.
 
The status of your PM-KISAN instalment will be displayed on the screen.
 
If you have a query related to PM-KISAN you can use AI Chatbot to get answers to your query. AI Chatbot was launched in 2023 for the PM-KISAN scheme, becoming the first AI chatbot integrated with a major flagship scheme of the Union government. It provides farmers with prompt, clear, and accurate responses to their queries.
 

More From This Section

Godrej Properties

Godrej Prop sells Pune homes worth Rs 1,000 cr within 4 months of land buy

real estate construction building

'31% women buy homes for investment, only 2% prefer stocks, 12% pick gold'

Fixed Deposit

What are the best fixed deposit rates in the market for you?

mf, micro finance, mutual fund

Fund review: UTI Large Cap Fund

deported, deportation

Illegal immigrants must register or face jail: What Trump's order means

Topics : Narendra Modi PM Kisan PM-KISAN scheme finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon