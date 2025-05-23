Friday, May 23, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 68.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 68.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Sales decline 22.92% to Rs 7.40 crore

Net profit of Meera Industries declined 68.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.92% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.79% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 39.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.409.60 -23 39.8530.14 32 OPM %8.119.58 -14.539.82 - PBDT0.660.91 -27 5.892.89 104 PBT0.340.59 -42 4.621.65 180 NP0.190.60 -68 3.721.46 155

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

