PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 58.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 672.89 croreNet profit of PSP Projects declined 58.38% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 672.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 667.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.12% to Rs 56.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 2512.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2505.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales672.89667.76 1 2512.132505.79 0 OPM %4.817.89 -7.1410.41 - PBDT27.3044.71 -39 152.52234.33 -35 PBT8.0524.77 -68 79.87169.46 -53 NP6.4615.52 -58 56.42122.97 -54
