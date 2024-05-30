Meera Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 105.57% to Rs 9.60 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.18% to Rs 30.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Meera Industries reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.57% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.