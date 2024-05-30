Business Standard
Meera Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales rise 105.57% to Rs 9.60 crore
Net profit of Meera Industries reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.57% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.18% to Rs 30.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.604.67 106 30.1420.34 48 OPM %9.58-3.64 -9.82-2.21 - PBDT0.91-0.05 LP 2.89-0.28 LP PBT0.59-0.36 LP 1.65-1.38 LP NP0.60-0.33 LP 1.46-1.37 LP
First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

