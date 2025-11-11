Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 375.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.81% to Rs 1.80 croreNet profit of Mega Corporation rose 375.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.801.49 21 OPM %71.1183.89 -PBDT0.310.14 121 PBT0.190.04 375 NP0.190.04 375
