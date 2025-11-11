Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.86% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Challani Capital declined 86.11% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.360.35 3 OPM %13.8911.43 -PBDT0.050.36 -86 PBT0.050.36 -86 NP0.050.36 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content