Hawa Engineers standalone net profit declines 43.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.83% to Rs 31.53 croreNet profit of Hawa Engineers declined 43.62% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 31.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.5335.36 -11 OPM %5.145.18 -PBDT0.901.17 -23 PBT0.670.94 -29 NP0.530.94 -44
