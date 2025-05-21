Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 575.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 575.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 12.12 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 575.86% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 191.48% to Rs 9.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.49% to Rs 39.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.1210.23 18 39.8853.52 -25 OPM %31.270.78 -28.442.65 - PBDT4.030.69 484 11.383.32 243 PBT3.930.67 487 11.203.26 244 NP3.920.58 576 9.243.17 191

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

