Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 1165.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 569.70% to Rs 2.21 croreNet profit of Hind Aluminium Industries rose 1165.79% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 569.70% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.50% to Rs 7.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 130.83% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.210.33 570 3.071.33 131 OPM %-39.37-1975.76 --63.19-379.70 - PBDT5.200.99 425 10.3615.79 -34 PBT5.120.90 469 10.0315.25 -34 NP4.810.38 1166 7.4315.98 -54
