Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 25.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 391.46 croreNet profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 25.15% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 391.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 411.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.83% to Rs 23.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 1519.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1450.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales391.46411.51 -5 1519.831450.13 5 OPM %7.157.33 -7.646.96 - PBDT19.0518.77 1 78.1063.63 23 PBT10.4210.43 0 44.9030.93 45 NP4.886.52 -25 23.8421.13 13
