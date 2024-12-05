Business Standard
Mehai Technology wins order of Rs 16.24 cr

Mehai Technology wins order of Rs 16.24 cr

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Mehai Technology has received orders from Leapfrog Engineering Services of Rs. 16.24 crore for maintenance work of various equipment:

1. Preventive Maintenance of 220kv and 66KV GIS Bays
2. SF6 Gas Analysis of 220 & 66kV CB
3. MV Protection Relay Retrofitting Works Incl. T/C
4. Inspection & Audit Services - MV Distribution Network
5. Distribution Network
6. Maintenance Services - PLC Automation Systems
7. Electrical Rectification Works- water Transmission Network

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

