Mehai Technology wins order of Rs 16.24 cr

Mehai Technology has received orders from Leapfrog Engineering Services of Rs. 16.24 crore for maintenance work of various equipment:
1. Preventive Maintenance of 220kv and 66KV GIS Bays
2. SF6 Gas Analysis of 220 & 66kV CB
3. MV Protection Relay Retrofitting Works Incl. T/C
4. Inspection & Audit Services - MV Distribution Network
5. Distribution Network
6. Maintenance Services - PLC Automation Systems
7. Electrical Rectification Works- water Transmission Network
