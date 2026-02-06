Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit rises 54.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.70% to Rs 25.07 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures rose 54.59% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 25.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.0718.341.763.541.072.620.852.402.861.85

