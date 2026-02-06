Friday, February 06, 2026 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit rises 54.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales rise 36.70% to Rs 25.07 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures rose 54.59% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 25.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.0718.34 37 OPM %1.763.54 -PBDT1.072.62 -59 PBT0.852.40 -65 NP2.861.85 55

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

