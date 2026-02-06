Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 10.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.02% to Rs 862.16 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 10.83% to Rs 324.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 363.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 862.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 828.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.862.16828.8148.6753.68554.34587.69441.15474.21324.06363.42

