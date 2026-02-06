Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 723.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 56646.05 crore

Net profit of Tata Steel rose 723.14% to Rs 2688.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 326.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 56646.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53231.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.56646.0553231.2814.4811.097057.464367.414008.651798.222688.70326.64

