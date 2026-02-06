Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 723.14% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 56646.05 croreNet profit of Tata Steel rose 723.14% to Rs 2688.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 326.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 56646.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53231.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales56646.0553231.28 6 OPM %14.4811.09 -PBDT7057.464367.41 62 PBT4008.651798.22 123 NP2688.70326.64 723
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST