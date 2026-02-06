Friday, February 06, 2026 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency consolidated net profit rises 1433.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency consolidated net profit rises 1433.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 14.24% to Rs 3.29 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 1433.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.292.88 14 OPM %10.0317.71 -PBDT0.870.68 28 PBT0.770.64 20 NP0.460.03 1433

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

