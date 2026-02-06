Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency consolidated net profit rises 1433.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.24% to Rs 3.29 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 1433.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.292.8810.0317.710.870.680.770.640.460.03

