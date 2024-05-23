JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 3.08 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 157.83% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.80% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 187.50% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.