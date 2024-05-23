Business Standard
JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 3.08 crore
Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 187.50% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 157.83% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.80% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.080.77 300 7.463.81 96 OPM %69.4850.65 -65.5528.08 - PBDT1.830.34 438 4.041.01 300 PBT1.650.32 416 3.860.99 290 NP0.460.16 188 2.140.83 158
First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

