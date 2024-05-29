Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 21.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.57% to Rs 43.98 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 9.42% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 168.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 21.49% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 43.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.43.9843.30168.41170.402.823.831.922.181.381.783.744.101.241.643.203.650.951.212.502.76