Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 757.13 points or 2.54% at 30592.09 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.68%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 4.42%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.4%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.49%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.37%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.32%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.14%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.86%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.72%).

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 532.2 or 1.08% at 49708.88.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 137.9 points or 0.91% at 15358.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 164.45 points or 0.67% at 24742.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 479.12 points or 0.59% at 81627.34.

On BSE,2454 shares were trading in green, 669 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Nasdaq Surges 1.6% as Tame Inflation and Trade Deal Hopes Fuel Market Rally

Muted start likely as GIFT Nifty trades flat

Honeywell Automation Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 140 cr; declares dividend of Rs 105/sh

Tata Motors slides after Q4 PAT slumps 52% YoY to Rs 8,470 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6 /sh

