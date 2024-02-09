Sensex (    %)
                        
Metal stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 635.23 points or 2.25% at 27575.72 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.31%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 3.66%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.75%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.59%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 2.21%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.13%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.06%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.02%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.81%).
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 47.72 or 0.07% at 71476.15.
The Nifty 50 index was up 20.6 points or 0.09% at 21738.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 796.23 points or 1.72% at 45483.6.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 228.97 points or 1.68% at 13401.86.
On BSE,1077 shares were trading in green, 2712 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
