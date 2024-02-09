Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 635.23 points or 2.25% at 27575.72 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.31%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 3.66%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.75%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.59%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 2.21%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.13%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.06%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.02%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.81%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 47.72 or 0.07% at 71476.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.6 points or 0.09% at 21738.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 796.23 points or 1.72% at 45483.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 228.97 points or 1.68% at 13401.86.

On BSE,1077 shares were trading in green, 2712 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

