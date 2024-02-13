Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 499 points or 1.85% at 26497.97 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 14.16%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.74%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.61%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.36%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.87%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.22%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.18%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 4.34%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 488.79 or 0.69% at 71561.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.05 points or 0.55% at 21734.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 33.33 points or 0.08% at 44173.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.59 points or 0.22% at 13199.27.

On BSE,1566 shares were trading in green, 2237 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

