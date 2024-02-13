Tata Steel Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 136.65, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.08% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 33.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 136.65, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.Tata Steel Ltd has added around 1.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7901.65, down 2.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 305.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 444.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 137.35, down 0.47% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd jumped 25.08% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 33.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News