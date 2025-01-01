Business Standard

Metal stocks slide

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 73.13 points or 0.25% at 28819.08 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.51%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.16%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.76%),NMDC Ltd (down 0.38%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 0.23%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.06%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.83%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.57%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 458.41 or 0.83% at 55639.01.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 38.06 points or 0.24% at 15997.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.15 points or 0.4% at 23738.94921875.

The BSE Sensex index was up 378.96 points or 0.48% at 78517.97.

On BSE,2596 shares were trading in green, 1270 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Real Estate shares fall

Gateway Distriparks gains on receiving income tax refund

City Union Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Market turns rangebound; Nifty hovers above 23,700

Coal India records coal production volume of 72.4 MT in December 2024.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

