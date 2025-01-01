Business Standard

Coal India records coal production volume of 72.4 MT in December 2024.

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Coal India said that its total production rose 0.7% to 72.4 million tonnes (MT) in December 2024 as compared with 71.9 million tonnes in December 2023.

Total coal offtake during the period under review stood at 68.6 million tonnes, up 2.45% YoY.

For the period from April 2024 to December 2024, CILs coal production and coal offtake was 543.4 million tonnes (up 2.2% YoY) and 561.2 million tonnes (up 1.6% YoY).

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

 

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 21.9% to Rs 6,289.10 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 8048.64 crore in Q2 FY24.Net sales fell 9% YoY to Rs 27,271.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

The counter rose 0.81% to Rs 387 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

