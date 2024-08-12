Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 31.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 313.36 croreNet profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 31.77% to Rs 37.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 313.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 277.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales313.36277.09 13 OPM %25.1522.71 -PBDT76.6260.01 28 PBT51.0839.19 30 NP37.9528.80 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content