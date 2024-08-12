Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.67% to Rs 22.17 crore

Net Loss of Alliance Integrated Metaliks reported to Rs 17.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.67% to Rs 22.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.1712.6224.7219.10-10.30-19.03-17.39-26.04-17.39-26.04