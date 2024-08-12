Zuari Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.17% to Rs 225.71 crore

Net Loss of Zuari Industries reported to Rs 33.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 47.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.17% to Rs 225.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.225.71191.0010.95-27.41-27.49-38.95-34.30-45.59-33.35-47.19