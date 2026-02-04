Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 31.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.76% to Rs 405.91 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 31.98% to Rs 41.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.76% to Rs 405.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 322.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.405.91322.7723.3722.3198.1470.0366.2642.3441.3931.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News