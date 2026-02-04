Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit rises 3.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.99% to Rs 2157.54 crore

Net profit of Sammaan Capital rose 3.85% to Rs 314.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 302.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 2157.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2016.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2157.542016.5287.9580.73440.19436.92419.07417.25314.08302.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News