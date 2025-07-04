Friday, July 04, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 15.23% in the June 2025 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 15.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Sales rise 8.40% to Rs 11.61 crore

Net profit of MIC Electronics declined 15.23% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.6110.71 8 OPM %35.4024.18 -PBDT2.582.35 10 PBT1.671.97 -15 NP1.671.97 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.6%, rises for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.6%, rises for fifth straight session

AU SFB total deposits rises 31% YoY to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in Q1

AU SFB total deposits rises 31% YoY to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in Q1

RMC Switchgears appoints Neha Agarwal as interim CFO effective 4 July 2025

RMC Switchgears appoints Neha Agarwal as interim CFO effective 4 July 2025

Nifty below 25,400 level; metal shares decline

Nifty below 25,400 level; metal shares decline

Suryoday SFB gains as gross advances jump 20% YoY in Q1 FY26

Suryoday SFB gains as gross advances jump 20% YoY in Q1 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon