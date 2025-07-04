Friday, July 04, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 25,400 level; metal shares decline

Nifty below 25,400 level; metal shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmark traded with modest losses in early afternoon trade, as investors closely monitored the US-India trade deal. The Nifty traded below the 25,400 level. Metal shares declined for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 170.20 points or 0.20% to 83,069.27. The Nifty 50 index lost 54.15 points or 0.21% to 25,351.15.

The broader market outperformed frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.05%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,919 shares rose and 1,933 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.88% to 12.50. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,433, at a premium of 81.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,351.15.

Also Read

Money laundering, scam, fraud

ED raids 8 places in J'khand in money laundering case against Yogendra Sao

'None of them are really doctors': Liver Doc takes on Vidit Gujrathi on X

'None of them are really doctors': Liver Doc takes on Vidit Gujrathi on X

PC Jeweller, PCJ

PC Jeweller share price zooms 17% in trade; why is stock in demand?

flights, planes

Air traffic controllers' strike disrupts travel to, from, and over France

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Arisinfra Solutions share price zooms 10%; what's triggering the uptrend?

The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 48.9 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 64.4 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index shed 0.86% to 9,540.50. The index fell 1.64% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Jindal Stainless (down 2.04%), Tata Steel (down 1.92%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.73%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 1.21%), JSW Steel (down 1.13%), Hindustan Copper (down 1.12%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.92%), Adani Enterprises (down 0.82%), NMDC (down 0.74%) and National Aluminium Company (down 0.44%) declined.

On the other hand, Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.31%) and Hindalco Industries (up 0.04%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Zinka Logistics Solutions rose 1.45% after the company announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) license to TZF Logistics Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

KP Green Engineering added 1.51% after the company announced that it has secured new orders totaling Rs 52.31 crore from multiple clients across five different segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suryoday SFB gains as gross advances jump 20% YoY in Q1 FY26

Suryoday SFB gains as gross advances jump 20% YoY in Q1 FY26

KP Green rises after securing Rs 52 cr orders across segments

KP Green rises after securing Rs 52 cr orders across segments

US Stocks Rally on Strong Jobs Data, Trump's Big Beautiful Bill clears US Congress

US Stocks Rally on Strong Jobs Data, Trump's Big Beautiful Bill clears US Congress

Stanley Lifestyles allots 18,505 equity shares under ESOP

Stanley Lifestyles allots 18,505 equity shares under ESOP

Ugro Capital allots 70,500 equity shares under ESOS

Ugro Capital allots 70,500 equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon