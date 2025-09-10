Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Optivalue Tek Consulting rings the bell with sparkle

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Shares of Optivalue Tek Consulting was trading at Rs 101.70 on the NSE, a premium of 21.07% compared with the issue price of Rs 84.

The scrip was listed at Rs 103.60, a premium of 23.33% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 1.83% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 107.55 and a low of Rs 101.70. About 32.46 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Optivalue Tek Consulting's IPO was subscribed 120.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 2 September 2025 and it closed on 4 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 80 to Rs 84 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 22,00,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 68.53% from 94.61% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for purchase of machineries, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Optivalue Tek Consulting on 1 September 2025, raised Rs 14.58 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.36 lakh shares at Rs 84 per share to 10 anchor investor.

Optivalue Tek Consulting is a technology consulting firm specializing in enterprise modernization and digital transformation solutions. The company provides a broad range of services, including cloud solutions, data integration, DevOps, AI-driven analytics, and digital engineering. It also offers expertise in web and mobile application development, as well as telecommunications solutions, particularly in BSS/OSS transformation. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 18 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 60.91 crore and net profit of Rs 1.41 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

