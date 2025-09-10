Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Srinivas Injeti appointed chairperson of NSE Governing Board

Srinivas Injeti appointed chairperson of NSE Governing Board

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has appointed Srinivas Injeti, Public Interest Director and retired IAS officer, as Chairperson of its Governing Board with SEBI's approval.

Injeti, a 1983-batch officer, has over four decades of experience in regulation, governance, and financial services. He earlier served as Corporate Affairs Secretary, leading reforms in insolvency, company law, and corporate governance, and was the founding Chairperson of IFSCA, where he drove initiatives in global banking, fintech, and sustainable finance.

His career also includes roles as Union Sports Secretary, head of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, and international assignments with the UN. He has served on the boards of SEBI, LIC, and other institutions.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Optivalue Tek Consulting rings the bell with sparkle

NSE SME Optivalue Tek Consulting rings the bell with sparkle

Hero MotoCorp to pass on full GST 2.0 benefits to customers from 22 Sept

Hero MotoCorp to pass on full GST 2.0 benefits to customers from 22 Sept

Prime Minister says trade negotiations will pave way for unlocking limitless potential of India-US partnership

Prime Minister says trade negotiations will pave way for unlocking limitless potential of India-US partnership

Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

Sun Pharma's Gujarat facility gets official action indicated classification from US FDA

Sun Pharma's Gujarat facility gets official action indicated classification from US FDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon