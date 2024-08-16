Midland Microfin standalone net profit rises 50.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.03% to Rs 158.45 croreNet profit of Midland Microfin rose 50.09% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.03% to Rs 158.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales158.45106.32 49 OPM %62.3562.04 -PBDT33.0422.15 49 PBT31.9921.36 50 NP24.0316.01 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content