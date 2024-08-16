Coffee Day Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.17% to Rs 260.07 croreNet loss of Coffee Day Enterprises reported to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.17% to Rs 260.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 247.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales260.07247.29 5 OPM %14.3618.85 -PBDT22.6253.90 -58 PBT-11.8822.48 PL NP-11.4520.55 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content