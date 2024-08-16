Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coffee Day Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:58 AM IST
Sales rise 5.17% to Rs 260.07 crore
Net loss of Coffee Day Enterprises reported to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.17% to Rs 260.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 247.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales260.07247.29 5 OPM %14.3618.85 -PBDT22.6253.90 -58 PBT-11.8822.48 PL NP-11.4520.55 PL
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

