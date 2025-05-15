MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.86% to Rs 3.98 croreMIL Industries & Aerospace reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.86% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.25% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.14% to Rs 15.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.984.73 -16 15.9023.09 -31 OPM %3.275.29 -8.6211.82 - PBDT0.400.46 -13 2.523.38 -25 PBT0.170.45 -62 1.962.98 -34 NP00.35 -100 1.342.17 -38
