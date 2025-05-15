Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cochin Shipyard spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 287 crore

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Cochin Shipyard surged 6.06% to Rs 1,802.35 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 10.93% to Rs 287.18 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 258.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 36.67% YoY to Rs 1,757.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax for the March quarter was at Rs 384.06 crore, up 12.19% from Rs 342.32 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses rallied 49.50% YoY to Rs 1,530.72 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 701.33 crore (up 11.92% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 117.08 crore (up 6.88% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from ship building stood at Rs 921.23 crore (down 6.48% YoY), while revenue from ship repair stood at Rs 836.41 crore (up 177.97% YoY) during the quarter.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 5.62% to Rs 827.33 crore on 25.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,819.95 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the state-run shipbuilder also announced a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share for FY2024-25. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) is a leading player in construction of all kinds of vessels, repairs and refits of all types of vessels including periodic upgradation and life extension of ships. CSL has built & repaired some of the largest ships for its esteemed customers across the globe. It has exported some 45 ships to various clients outside India. It has developed its expertise from building bulk carriers to smaller ships and ships which are more advanced in terms of technology such as Platform Supply vessels, Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

