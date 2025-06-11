Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kohima-Mariani Transmission standalone net profit declines 4.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Kohima-Mariani Transmission standalone net profit declines 4.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 70.56 crore

Net profit of Kohima-Mariani Transmission declined 4.45% to Rs 28.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 70.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.10% to Rs 115.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.95% to Rs 286.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 403.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.5674.04 -5 286.75403.60 -29 OPM %86.1190.76 -87.7893.25 - PBDT47.1748.69 -3 190.07297.11 -36 PBT38.6440.06 -4 155.50262.67 -41 NP28.5529.88 -4 115.66196.38 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 79.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 79.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 65.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 65.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Japan's Nikkei rises 0.55%

Japan's Nikkei rises 0.55%

Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 5.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 5.06% in the March 2025 quarter

INR posts modest gains; Sensex, Nifty close higher

INR posts modest gains; Sensex, Nifty close higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon