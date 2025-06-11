Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 79.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.90% to Rs 125.88 croreNet profit of Julius Baer Capital India Pvt rose 79.32% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.90% to Rs 125.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.23% to Rs 77.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.16% to Rs 478.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales125.8894.72 33 478.48310.38 54 OPM %92.3590.24 -92.8890.12 - PBDT24.0313.50 78 104.2266.92 56 PBT24.0213.48 78 104.1666.81 56 NP17.9510.01 79 77.6849.72 56
