Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 79.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 79.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 32.90% to Rs 125.88 crore

Net profit of Julius Baer Capital India Pvt rose 79.32% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.90% to Rs 125.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.23% to Rs 77.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.16% to Rs 478.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales125.8894.72 33 478.48310.38 54 OPM %92.3590.24 -92.8890.12 - PBDT24.0313.50 78 104.2266.92 56 PBT24.0213.48 78 104.1666.81 56 NP17.9510.01 79 77.6849.72 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 65.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 65.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Japan's Nikkei rises 0.55%

Japan's Nikkei rises 0.55%

Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 5.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 5.06% in the March 2025 quarter

INR posts modest gains; Sensex, Nifty close higher

INR posts modest gains; Sensex, Nifty close higher

Benchmarks advance on global trade optimism; IT shares climb

Benchmarks advance on global trade optimism; IT shares climb

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon