Minda Corporation standalone net profit declines 18.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.33% to Rs 1134.55 croreNet profit of Minda Corporation declined 18.93% to Rs 41.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.33% to Rs 1134.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 966.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1134.55966.98 17 OPM %10.9311.21 -PBDT101.14107.57 -6 PBT54.0269.53 -22 NP41.8351.60 -19
