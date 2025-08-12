Aurum Capital Projects standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Aurum Capital Projects rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.06 67 OPM %40.0033.33 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.030.02 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content