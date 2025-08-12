KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 260.00% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of KEN Financial Services rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 260.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.15 260 OPM %40.7440.00 -PBDT0.210.01 2000 PBT0.210.01 2000 NP0.150.01 1400
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content