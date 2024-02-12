Sensex (    %)
                        
Minda Corporation wins order for smart vehicle access systems

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Minda Corporation has been awarded a significant order for a leading 2W OEM in India to manufacture Smart Key Systems.
The awarded products will be manufactured at Spark Minda's state-of-the-art facility in Pune.
The partnership is in phase 1 which is for manufacturing and underlines Spark Minda's commitment towards enabling unique and customised solutions backed by cutting-edge technology to enhance user experience and comfort.
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

