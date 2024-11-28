Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Power to invest Rs 9.12 lakh crore to expand power transmission infrastructure by 2031-32

Ministry of Power to invest Rs 9.12 lakh crore to expand power transmission infrastructure by 2031-32

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The Union Ministry of Power plans to invest Rs 9.12 lakh crore to expand power transmission infrastructure in the country by 2031-32, Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik has informed the Rajya Sabha. According to the National Electricity Plan (Transmission), 1.91 lakh kilometres (km) of transmission lines and 1274 Giga Volt Ampere (GVA) of transformation capacity would be added (at 220 kV and above voltage level) in the 10-year period from 2022-23 to 2031-32. Additionally, 33.25 GW of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) bi-pole links are also planned, the minister noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: All Grap IV measures except relating to schools will continue to operate till Dec 2, says SC

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani retains global support as Israel, others back it despite bribery row

Trafigura

Trafigura bets on carbon-credit market rebound amid new regulations

iron ore

Goa govt eyeing Rs 500 cr revenue via e-auction of unclaimed iron ore dumps

Piyush Goyal

Expressed 'deep disappointment' at EU's unilateral green regulations: Goyal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon