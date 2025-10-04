Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mishra Dhatu Nigam announces appointment of Padavittan Babu as Director (Production & Marketing)

Mishra Dhatu Nigam announces appointment of Padavittan Babu as Director (Production & Marketing)

Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Mishra Dhatu Nigam announced that the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence vide its letter dated 03 October 2025 conveyed appointment of Padavittan Babu General Manager (Technical Services) (DIN: 11233808) as Director (Production & Marketing) of Mishra Dhatu Nigam for a period of five (5) years commencing with effect from date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders whichever is earlier.

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

