Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's total deposits climbs 12% YoY in Q2 FY26

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's total deposits climbs 12% YoY in Q2 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's total deposits jumped 12.32% to Rs 55,421 crore as on 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 49,342 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Total advances climbed 10.49% to Rs 45,996 crore as on 30th September 2025 as against Rs 42,533 crore as on 30th September 2024.

As on 30th September 2025, total business stood at Rs 1,02,417 crore, registering the growth of 11.47% compared with Rs 91,875 crore as on 30th September 2024.

CASA increased 9.30% to Rs 15,163 crore as on 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 13,873 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the renowned old private sector banks, having its headquarters in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu). The banks standalone net profit rose 6.1% to Rs 304.89 crore on 6.8% increase in total income to Rs 1617.47 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

 

The counter rose 0.14% to end at Rs 425.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PVV Infra consolidated net profit rises 10450.00% in the September 2025 quarter

PVV Infra consolidated net profit rises 10450.00% in the September 2025 quarter

PTC Industries rallies after arm partners with Coolbrook for clean energy tech

PTC Industries rallies after arm partners with Coolbrook for clean energy tech

Benchmarks extend gains for second day; metals, PSU banks support gains

Benchmarks extend gains for second day; metals, PSU banks support gains

APEDA Showcases India's Agri-Food Strength at WFI 2025, Launches BHARTI Initiative & Signs MoU with LuLu Hypermarket

APEDA Showcases India's Agri-Food Strength at WFI 2025, Launches BHARTI Initiative & Signs MoU with LuLu Hypermarket

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 3.87 times

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 3.87 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon