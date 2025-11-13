Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 10.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 386.47 croreNet profit of Mishtann Foods declined 10.43% to Rs 95.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 386.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 341.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales386.47341.87 13 OPM %24.9731.69 -PBDT96.07107.81 -11 PBT95.95107.67 -11 NP95.45106.57 -10
