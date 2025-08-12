Mitshi India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.41% to Rs 0.41 croreMitshi India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 59.41% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.411.01 -59 OPM %0-3.96 -PBDT0-0.04 100 PBT0-0.04 100 NP0-0.04 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content