Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 5.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 15.88 croreNet profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 5.18% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.8814.77 8 OPM %34.6335.75 -PBDT8.638.18 6 PBT8.468.02 5 NP6.305.99 5
