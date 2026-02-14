Mitshi India standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.78% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Mitshi India declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.78% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.571.357.023.700.040.050.040.050.030.04

