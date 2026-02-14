Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 44.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.08% to Rs 166.64 crore

Net profit of Mini Diamonds (India) rose 44.89% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.08% to Rs 166.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.166.64115.662.652.014.532.394.352.253.262.25

